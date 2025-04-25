WFA Doing Worthwhile For Humanity Across The Global ,SCCI
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Member of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) & Chief Executive Officer of Sherazi International, Syed Auon Sherazi praised the role of Women Friendly Association (WFA) for promoting the positive image of Pakistan on a global scale.
Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) here on Friday, he paid tribute to the commendable efforts of WFA, operating under the supervision of Dr. Sajida Shah Nawaz, often referred to as the "Daughter of Sargodha." He emphasized that WFA had made revolutionary strides in humanitarian service, supporting underprivileged and marginalized communities both in Pakistan and abroad.
He noted that the organization was dedicated to uplifting the poor and uneducated segments of society, helping them transition towards a more modern and empowered way of life.
“The WFA’s work is not only a service to humanity but also a matter of great pride for Pakistan,” he said.
In a testament to the organization’s global recognition, Syed Auon Sherazi shared that former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged Dr. Sajida Shah Nawaz’s services to humanity by sending his representative, Agha Muhammad Saleh, to Pakistan.
During a formal ceremony, Saleh presented Dr. Sajida with a special Excellence Award on behalf of the American president. The Governor of Punjab was also present at the event, adding prestige to the occasion.
Recent Stories
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 criminals held3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reacts strongly to India's move to unilaterally revoke Indus Waters Treaty3 minutes ago
-
WFA doing worthwhile for humanity across the global ,SCCI3 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously rejects Indian allegations linking Pakistan to Pahalgam attack13 minutes ago
-
Senate passes bill to establish NIAS22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will continue playing role across UN platforms to achieve lasting peace: Dar22 minutes ago
-
Govt, national leadership fully prepared to eliminate Malaria disease23 minutes ago
-
5 injured in gas cylinder blast in Rickshaw23 minutes ago
-
PMYP makes significant strides in youth empowerment33 minutes ago
-
Capital Police nabs key member of motorcycle theft gang, seize eight stolen bikes33 minutes ago
-
Registration for Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme begins33 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs ringleader of illegal human organ transplant gang in Lahore43 minutes ago