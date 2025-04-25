Open Menu

WFA Doing Worthwhile For Humanity Across The Global: SCCI

Published April 25, 2025

WFA doing worthwhile for humanity across the global: SCCI

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Member of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) & Chief Executive Officer of Sherazi International, Syed Auon Sherazi praised the role of Women Friendly Association (WFA) for promoting the positive image of Pakistan on a global scale.

Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) here on Friday, he paid tribute to the commendable efforts of WFA, operating under the supervision of Dr. Sajida Shah Nawaz, often referred to as the "Daughter of Sargodha." He emphasized that WFA had made revolutionary strides in humanitarian service, supporting underprivileged and marginalized communities both in Pakistan and abroad.

He noted that the organization was dedicated to uplifting the poor and uneducated segments of society, helping them transition towards a more modern and empowered way of life.

“The WFA’s work is not only a service to humanity but also a matter of great pride for Pakistan,” he said.

In a testament to the organisation’s global recognition, Syed Auon Sherazi shared that US President Donald Trump acknowledged Dr Sajida Shah Nawaz’s services to humanity by sending his representative, Agha Muhammad Saleh, to Pakistan.

During a formal ceremony, Saleh presented Dr. Sajida with a special Excellence Award on behalf of the American president. The Governor of Punjab was also present at the event, adding prestige to the occasion.

