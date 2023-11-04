President World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Prof. Ricardo León-Bórquez has appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to mark international standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) President World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Prof. Ricardo León-Bórquez has appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to mark international standards.

The President WFME said this while talking to Caretaker Federal Minster for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and PMDC President Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj here Saturday.

He was pleased to learn about the system in practice by the PMDC and the medical profession.

During the meeting, they discussed several aspects of medical education including standards, availability of all required faculty, high quality sources of medical teaching facilities and the equipments for undergraduate students.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that in the light of swift and prompt response from Pakistan regarding WFME recognition, the PMDC had indeed timely fulfilled all the requirements. "We are hopeful for further achievements ahead."

He added that PMDC had gained a comprehensive overview of various colleges and institutions and was focusing on new trends in medical education and the importance of providing quality education to medical students.

He added, "We are confident that, with the right strategies and guidance of WFME, we can achieve great things in the field of medical education in Pakistan."

He apprised that keeping in mind the increasing number of female staff, it had been directed that daycare facilities should be available in every office to ensure a good working atmosphere for female medical professionals.

This will not only enhance their productivity but also improve their overall well-being. We are also dedicated to further improve the patient doctor relationship, he expressed.

President PMDC Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj said that the WFME recognition of the PMDC and its accreditation programme would enable all graduates of colleges licensed by the PMDC to have the ability to train and work in the USA and internationally without any restriction.

He added that the WFME was a well-recognized international organization that was dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education across the world.

Ultimately, our focus should remain on providing proper and good care for our patients, he added.

He said, "By ensuring that our medical professionals are well-trained and equipped with the necessary skills, we can deliver high-quality healthcare services to our patients."

He added that in pursuit of goals, the PMDC required some direction and long-term relationship with global organizations such as the World Federation for Medical Education. Their guidance and support would immensely contribute to improving medical education standards in our country, he added.

He said the accreditation of WFME is considered important as it guarantees that the accredited medical institutes uphold the highest standards of education and training in medicine.

He highlighted, we have a large pool of human resources in the medical field, adding to fully harness and utilize this potential, we need to prioritize proper training and effective utilization of these resources."

It is pertinent to mention here that to safeguard the future of doctors who want to pursue their career and training abroad PMDC after completing the mandatory requirements will be eligible for WFME recognition of its accreditation programme.

This will be possible after submitting a complete application to the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) to initiate the accreditation process,

A WFME accreditation cell was also constituted consisting of experts from all over Pakistan and conducted several meetings for extensive deliberation to fulfill all the requirements of the WFME application.

In this regard, the PMDC has successfully carried out various workshops nationwide for the said purpose and almost 124 colleges participated in the workshop.

The panel of experts from all over the country has been taken on board for the WFME accreditation process.