WFO To Provide Technical, Strategic Support To Pakistan To Combat Locust: Khusro

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The World food Organization would provide technical and strategic support to Pakistan for eradicating the locust affecting a large area of this region.

Some 30 countries had already affected by the locust, and all important measures had been taken to avoid further loss of crops from locust also attacking some parts of Pakistan, stated Minister for National Food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar while talking to a private news channel programe.

Ground operation in Balochistan would be launched on February 17, to prevent crops from locust attack, he added.

Khusro Bakhtiar further said that some 128 teams had been constituted to conduct operation for controlling locust affecting crops.

The army, and civil aviation institutions would also take part in the operation, to spray the areas of Balochistan hit by locust, he added.

Commenting on sugar and wheat shortage, he said all necessary steps had been taken for procuring wheat. He further stated that there was a gap between the demand and supply of sugar, due to which, people had to face problems. The minister said climate change was also the reason for low production in crops.

About pulses rates, the minister said there was a need to bridge the gap between wholesale and retail prices.

However, he said a mechanism would be adopted soon so that issues related to price hike in pulses and other commodities could be managed in a proper manner.

