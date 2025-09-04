WFP, BISP Leadership Reaffirm Commitment To Nutrition Security In Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Deputy Country Director of the World food Programme (WFP) in Pakistan,Thomas Conan, Ms Hilde BERGSMA, Head of Sindh WFP and Salma, Head of Operations (BNP) Sindh Projects paid a courtesy visit to the Central Zonal Office of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Karachi. He was warmly received by Director General BISP Sindh, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Muhammad Akram Bhutto, Director Central Zone and Abdul Hadi, Deputy Director (NSER) and Shafquat Ali, Media & Coordination Officer.
During the meeting, Shaikh provided an overview of BISP’s ongoing initiatives, with a special focus on the Benazir Nashonuma Programme (BNP). He added that 1.283 million beneficiaries are registered in Benazir Nashonuma Programme with 101 facilitation centers in Sindh region.
BNP is a joint initiative between BISP and WFP aimed at improving maternal and child nutrition in Pakistan. The programme specifically targets pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age from the most vulnerable households.
The Benazir Nashonuma Programme delivers a comprehensive package of nutrition-sensitive services, including: Specialized Nutritious Food, Maternal and Child Health Services, Immunization and Conditional Cash Transfers
Thomas Conan appreciated the impact of the BNP, noting that the programme has reached over 2.5 million women and children across 157 districts in Pakistan. He acknowledged the program’s success in reducing stunting and low birth weight, and commended Pakistan’s leadership in utilizing social safety nets to achieve nutrition security.
“The Benazir Nashonuma Programme is a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration between national institutions and international partners,”Conan stated. “It represents a scalable and effective model for addressing malnutrition and supporting vulnerable communities.”
BISP and WFP reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding the reach of the programme and continuing efforts to improve the health and well-being of women and children across the country.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WFP, BISP leadership reaffirm commitment to nutrition security in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
11th Rabi-ul-Awwal to be observed as Day of Prayer11 minutes ago
-
First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari urges citizens to heed safety guidelines in flood-prone areas21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan reaffirm commitment to enhance ties21 minutes ago
-
Annual Seerat Conference held at Ameer-ud-Din Medical College31 minutes ago
-
Election tribunal rejects petitions of Parvez Elahi, wife31 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to address education issues for development of knowledge: Raheela41 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on polio41 minutes ago
-
WASA directed to keep dewatering sets operational for uninterrupted sewerage operations41 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting to review performance of DCD51 minutes ago
-
Attock Police crack down on narcotics, arrest 7 dealers51 minutes ago
-
Leaders, analysts, artists pay tribute to martyrs of Sept 6 at UGIs function1 hour ago