WFP, BISP Leadership Reaffirm Commitment To Nutrition Security In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Deputy Country Director of the World food Programme (WFP) in Pakistan,Thomas Conan, Ms Hilde BERGSMA, Head of Sindh WFP and Salma, Head of Operations (BNP) Sindh Projects paid a courtesy visit to the Central Zonal Office of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Karachi. He was warmly received by Director General BISP Sindh, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, Muhammad Akram Bhutto, Director Central Zone and Abdul Hadi, Deputy Director (NSER) and Shafquat Ali, Media & Coordination Officer.

During the meeting, Shaikh provided an overview of BISP’s ongoing initiatives, with a special focus on the Benazir Nashonuma Programme (BNP). He added that 1.283 million beneficiaries are registered in Benazir Nashonuma Programme with 101 facilitation centers in Sindh region.

BNP is a joint initiative between BISP and WFP aimed at improving maternal and child nutrition in Pakistan. The programme specifically targets pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age from the most vulnerable households.

The Benazir Nashonuma Programme delivers a comprehensive package of nutrition-sensitive services, including: Specialized Nutritious Food, Maternal and Child Health Services, Immunization and Conditional Cash Transfers

Thomas Conan appreciated the impact of the BNP, noting that the programme has reached over 2.5 million women and children across 157 districts in Pakistan. He acknowledged the program’s success in reducing stunting and low birth weight, and commended Pakistan’s leadership in utilizing social safety nets to achieve nutrition security.

“The Benazir Nashonuma Programme is a testament to what can be achieved through strong collaboration between national institutions and international partners,”Conan stated. “It represents a scalable and effective model for addressing malnutrition and supporting vulnerable communities.”

BISP and WFP reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding the reach of the programme and continuing efforts to improve the health and well-being of women and children across the country.

