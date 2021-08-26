UrduPoint.com

WFP Chief Lauds Pakistan's Support To Form 'humanitarian Air Bridge' To Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Executive Director of the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley on Thursday acknowledged Pakistan's support for repairing its damaged planes returning from Kabul and establishing a "humanitarian air bridge" to the war-torn country.

"Our damaged planes from Kabul have been repaired, and WFP is now ready to establish a humanitarian air bridge between Islamabad-Kabul and other destinations in Afghanistan. This will allow us to scale up to meet the needs of the Afghan people. Thank you, Government of Pakistan," the WFP chief said in a tweet.  Standing at the Islamabad Airport, the Rome-based WFP official posted a video message on his official account with the repaired UN and WFP aircraft seen parked on the tarmac in the background.  "Pakistan has really helped us...Here, they give them [aircraft] repair so that we put them back into service," he said.

Beasley mentioned that helicopters and passenger aircraft flying from Islamabad to Kabul had formed an air bridge, bringing UN personnel, NGOs and aid workers back into operations.

  He said WFP would do whatever possible to bring life to normal in Afghanistan.

To expressed his appreciation for the government of Pakistan, David Beasley called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and appreciated the country's role in facilitating the work of his organization in providing food assistance to the people in Afghanistan.

He also discussed the ways for the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the people in Afghanistan.

The prime minister appreciated the role of WFP as the leading international humanitarian organization for delivering food assistance in emergencies and for working with nations worldwide to improve nutrition and build resilience.

He underlined that Pakistan was a beneficiary of various WFP projects and valued its partnership with the organisation.

On the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister reiterated that formation of an inclusive government and positive engagement of international community with Afghanistan, was the way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and secure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

