UrduPoint.com

WFP Country Director Calls On UAF Vice Chancellor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 07:33 PM

WFP country director calls on UAF vice chancellor

Chris Kaye, representative and country director, World Food Programme (WFP), called on University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan at the VC Chamber and discussed matters pertaining to malnutrition, hunger and food security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Chris Kaye, representative and country director, World Food Programme (WFP), called on University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan at the VC Chamber and discussed matters pertaining to malnutrition, hunger and food security.

The WFP team also attended a briefing at Syndicate Room where matters relating to students' internship at 500 WFP centers across the country, bringing the WFP in Pak-Korea Nutrition Center, established at the UAF as collaborator, and various aspects of one-health program came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chris Kaye said that malnutrition and stunting had significant impact on the health and future of children across Pakistan. He said that the WFP was working with "Ehsaas Nashonuma" programme which would help address the issue of malnutrition.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC) had been established at the UAF under the Ehsaas framework center to address the malnutrition issue that has hit half of the population.

He said that "Health problems are arising due to malnutrition. If we make flour from a mixture of wheat and corn, it would certainly improve the quality of food. He said that in the country, 40.9% boys are malnourished, while 39.4% girls are facing malnutrition and 28% are underweight."Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences UAF Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that PKNC will train government officials, nutrition policy makers and master trainers, nutrition educational experts, lady health workers, nutritionists and school teachers etc to improve nutrition and child nutrition. He said that PKNC comprises six research chairs including nutrition and public health; food fortification; food processing; product development and value addition; database and componential analysis and policy and advocacy.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Chamber From Government Wheat University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Flour

Recent Stories

Level of Russian-UK Relations Close to Zero - Shoi ..

Level of Russian-UK Relations Close to Zero - Shoigu

4 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Remounts, BN/Barry's in mai ..

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup: Remounts, BN/Barry's in main final

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on defe ..

Pakistan to start using Saudi oil facility on deferred payment from next month: ..

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actio ..

Ukraine Not Planning Provocations, Offensive Actions in Donbas - Foreign Ministe ..

5 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Ga ..

Minister inaugurates three-day snow festival in Galiyat

5 minutes ago
 PTI govt taking exemplary measures for overseas Pa ..

PTI govt taking exemplary measures for overseas Pakistanis: SAPM

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>