WFP country director calls on UAF vice chancellor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Chris Kaye, representative and country director, World Food Programme (WFP), called on University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan at the VC Chamber and discussed matters pertaining to malnutrition, hunger and food security.

The WFP team also attended a briefing at Syndicate Room where matters relating to students' internship at 500 WFP centers across the country, bringing the WFP in Pak-Korea Nutrition Center, established at the UAF as collaborator, and various aspects of one-health program came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chris Kaye said that malnutrition and stunting had significant impact on the health and future of children across Pakistan. He said that the WFP was working with "Ehsaas Nashonuma" programme which would help address the issue of malnutrition.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC) had been established at the UAF under the Ehsaas framework center to address the malnutrition issue that has hit half of the population.

He said that "Health problems are arising due to malnutrition. If we make flour from a mixture of wheat and corn, it would certainly improve the quality of food. He said that in the country, 40.9% boys are malnourished, while 39.4% girls are facing malnutrition and 28% are underweight."Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences UAF Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that PKNC will train government officials, nutrition policy makers and master trainers, nutrition educational experts, lady health workers, nutritionists and school teachers etc to improve nutrition and child nutrition. He said that PKNC comprises six research chairs including nutrition and public health; food fortification; food processing; product development and value addition; database and componential analysis and policy and advocacy.