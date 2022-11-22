WFP Country Director, Chairman NDMA discuss post-flood management issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Country Director World Food Programme (WFP) Pakistan Chris Kaye called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt General Inam Haider Malik here on Tuesday and discussed the way-forward to address lingering food insecurity and food inflation amidst floods 2022 and food security management system, to protect vulnerable communities from grip of climate-induced disasters.

During the meeting, Kaye highlighted WFP's relief operation to help flood affectees through provision of food, cash, nutritional and livelihood support in collaboration with global partners, a news release said.

He added that WFP has repositioned its program towards assistance of Government in helping the identification of priority areas, implementation of food chain program and establishment of facility centers along with training programs for technical staff.

The Chairman NDMA acknowledged the WFP's humanitarian interventions through logistic support, supplies of food and nutrition and urgently needed assistance in flood-ravaged areas. He agreed with Country Director's insights that emergency assistance staves off hunger in the short-term, however, food insecurity in Pakistan can only be meaningfully addressed by adequate investment in tackling root causes and helping to build the resilience of communities at frontline of the climate crisis.

At the end, both mutually agreed to continue cooperation for mapping of food-chain and protecting the most vulnerable segment with financial safety nets.