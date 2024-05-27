WFP delegation meets DC Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) A delegation of the World food Program led by Ms Annie met with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon in his office.

The delegation informed the Deputy Commissioner that on behalf of the World Food Program Vaccination of cattle and cattle owners, especially women, are being given training in UC Huberi, Khairshah and Moreo Lakh of Shaheed Benazirabad district. Under this project, training and support is being provided to 7500 families in these UCs.

Awareness will be given, apart from this, help will also be provided in the restoration of houses damaged by rains in these areas. A cooling plant will be installed.

Under this program, free chiller plants will be provided to the vendors who collect milk from the village, while ultrasound and X-ray facilities will also be provided for cattle.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon said that funds are being given to the victims through SAFCO for the construction of houses on behalf of the provincial government, so the figures should be taken from SAFCO so that the victims who received the funds cannot get the money again but more people can be helped.

He said that the people whose houses are being built by the Sindh government should also be given help in buying cattle. Thanks to the team.

