WFP Delegation Meets KP Minister, Discuss Food Security
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru here on Tuesday.
The WFP delegation was led by Rae Aishi, Head of Supply Chain. During the meeting, discussions were held on mutual interest projects and initiatives related to food security.
Minister Zahir Shah briefed the delegation about the ongoing projects and reforms in the Food Department, emphasizing that the provincial government is taking effective measures to ensure food security.
He also highlighted initiatives to enhance the capacity of food officials in the province.
He further stated that various operations within the Food Department have been digitized, with work ongoing to expand digitalization efforts in other sectors. The WFP delegation expressed keen interest in providing technical assistance for the department’s ongoing projects.
Minister Zahir Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with international organizations to improve food security and nutritional standards.
