WFP Delegation Visits PPHI-managed Health Facility
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A delegation led by Muhammad Yahya, Regional Coordinator of the World food Program (WFP) on Friday visited village Hazar Khan Bugti in Khairpur, where PPHI Sindh manages health and nutrition services.
The team reviewed the Social Behavior Change Communication (SBCC) interventions and nutrition services under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Nashonuma initiative. They interacted with beneficiaries, assessing adherence to service standards.
The delegation praised the community's response and the program's success in promoting behavior change, improving nutrition, and reducing stunting among children. PPHI Khairpur's district manager highlighted the program's impact on improving health outcomes, including reducing anemia and enhancing maternal and child health.
