WFP Further Scales Up Operation To Complement Govt Flood Response

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 07:11 PM

World Food Program (WFP) continues ramping up its emergency operations for Pakistani families devastated by floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :World Food Program (WFP) continues ramping up its emergency operations for Pakistani families devastated by floods.

Life-saving food and nutrition assistance and recovery and resilience-building support are being rolled out, with an aim to reach 2.7 million people who are facing emergency level food insecurity (IPC-4) and need urgent humanitarian aid, said a press release issued here on Monday.

WFP is also increasing its logistical support to the Government.

Nearly eight million people are still reportedly displaced, 644,000 of them are in relief camps. The flood water have receded in some areas, but scores of communities still remain cut off, creating challenges for the delivery of aid.

There has been an outbreak of waterborne diseases, with 4.4 million cases of cholera, dengue and malaria reported nationwide, turning the flood emergency into a health crisis. Some 600,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas have no safe place to deliver babies, while 5 million children do not have immunization and nutrition care, the press release said.

The floods have exacerbated previously high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition for millions of people. The latest WFP and FAO assessment indicates that the number of people requiring emergency food assistance will increase from the pre-flood estimated 7.2 million to a staggering 14.6 million from December through March 2023, the press release added.

