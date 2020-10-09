UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WFP Hands Over HRF To AJK Govt To Boost Emergency Response Capacity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:12 AM

WFP hands over HRF to AJK govt to boost emergency response capacity

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday handed over a state-of-the-art Humanitarian Response Facility (HRF) to the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday handed over a state-of-the-art Humanitarian Response Facility (HRF) to the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The facility will be used to store and dispatch humanitarian relief supplies for future emergencies, augmenting national capacity and reducing the time needed to respond to crises,said a press release issued here.

AJK Prime Minister, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, expressed his gratitude to WFP, donor countries and the United Nations for their support and assistance in relief and rebuilding efforts following the 2005 earthquake.

He thanked WFP for standing with the people and the government in times of such grave humanitarian needs and strengthening the capacity of the State Disaster Management Authority.

"Pakistan is a disaster-prone country frequently hit by earthquakes, floods, droughts and blizzards. Due to climate change, incidents of natural calamities are on the rise and so are their damaging force," said Chris Kaye, WFP Pakistan Country Director.

"We hope through the Humanitarian Response Facility, local authorities and communities can be better prepared for future hazards. WFP is committed to continuing its support to the National Disaster Management Authority and the Provincial and State Disaster Management Authorities in building such resilience against future shocks," he added.

The total storage capacity amounts to 960 metric tons within two 15 x 32 metre warehouse units and an open storage space of up to 10,000 metric tonnes. A second phase to expand the facility will commence soon.

The facility in AJK is the eighth central storage response facility built by WFP to strengthen the disaster management capacity in the country.

Similar humanitarian response facilities have been set-up in Muzaffargarh, Quetta, Lahore, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Sukkur and Gilgit Baltistan and have played an important role in responding to droughts, floods, snow emergencies and more recently, COVID-19.

The handover ceremony held in Muzaffarabad also commemorated the 15th anniversary of the devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck on 8 October 2005. Thousands of lives were lost and many more were injured, with massive destruction to infrastructure.

The new facility was built in close collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the AJK State Disaster Management Authority, with generous contributions from the governments of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, and the United States.

The event was also attended by the representatives from ECHO, Australia, Islamic Development Bank and Canada, government line departments, NDMA, SDMA, government departments, civil society and media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Peshawar Earthquake Prime Minister World Quetta Snow Australia United Nations Canada Civil Society Bank Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Sukkur Italy Japan United States Netherlands Denmark Muzaffargarh Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir October Media Event From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

1 hour ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

9 minutes ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

9 minutes ago

Cyprus President Accuses Turkey of Breaking Int'l ..

9 minutes ago

Merkel to Meet With Mayors of 11 Major German Citi ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.