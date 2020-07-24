WFP, Health Dept. jointly working to reduce suffering of children: Dr Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division Dr Sania Nishtar Friday visited the Ehsaas Development Centre at the District Headquarters Hospital, Dogra Khyber district

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Division Dr Sania Nishtar Friday visited the Ehsaas Development Centre at the District Headquarters Hospital, Dogra Khyber district.

During the visit she also took a round of various departments including Gynecology wards, OPD, Emergency Centre.

MPA Shafiq Afridi, Deputy Commissioner District Khyber, Mahmood Aslam Wazir, were also present on the occasion.

Talking to media persons, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Sania Nishtar said that the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme was jointly organized by the World food Programme (WFP) and the provincial health department to reduce the suffering of mother and child in the district.

She said the Ehsaas Nourishment Center was in its final stages of completion and it would be inaugurated soon and health problems of the people of the area could be solved on priority basis.

She said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan all available resources would be utilised to facilitate the masses at their doorsteps.