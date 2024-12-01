WFP in partnership with government ensures people have access to safe, health food: Ms Coco Ushiyama

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) World Food Program Country Director Ms Coco Ushiyama has said that the WFP in collaboration with the government and other partners is working to ensure that people have access to safe and healthy food.

"Access to nutritious and affordable food remains a critical issue in Pakistan, especially in rural and underserved areas and the World Food Program (WFP) is working to address these challenges, focusing on food accessibility and affordability as part of its broader efforts to support the fundamental right to food," she told APP in an interview.

Elaborating on her organization’s work, she said WFP's approach is rooted in partnerships and by joining forces with organizations like the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), WFP works on both policy and community levels.

This includes contributing to food security and nutrition policy discussions and advocating for stronger social protection systems, she said, adding that at the community level, WFP collaborates with local governments to ensure that people have access to safe, nutritious food.

She said that one of WFP's key initiatives is the Benazir Nashonuma Program-- a nationwide effort to prevent stunting.

She said this program combines health and nutrition services to support mothers and children, especially those under two years old, adding that through this initiative, WFP is seeing promising results in tackling stunting and improving nutritional outcomes.

WFP is also working on school meal programs and has recently launched a new initiative in Balochistan, she said, adding that this program provides schoolchildren with locally grown, nutritious meals, improving their health and supporting their education. These meals not only keep children in school but also enhance their ability to learn, contributing to long-term human capital development, she added.

WFP brings decades of experience in school meal programmes, implemented in over 100 countries. These initiatives are effective in increasing school attendance, retention, and learning outcomes. The impact goes beyond education, as better health and nutrition are directly linked to a child's ability to focus and succeed academically.

She said by integrating school meals with broader health and hygiene efforts, WFP ensures a comprehensive approach to child development, adding in some regions, the program also supports local farmers by sourcing ingredients directly from them, creating a sustainable food system and boosting local economies.

Kuku Shimma said that WFP is working to improve food systems by fortifying wheat flour, a staple in Pakistan, adding that partnering with around 150 local wheat mills, including several owned by women, WFP is helping make fortified flour more widely available. With approximately 70,000 such mills across the country, this initiative has the potential for significant scale-up, ensuring that more people benefit from fortified diets.

To further enhance food security, WFP is involved in livelihood projects tailored to local needs she said, adding that these include addressing water issues in communities and promoting kitchen gardening, enabling families to grow their own nutritious food. Nutrition education is also a key part of WFP’s efforts, helping people make informed choices for healthier diets, she added.

To a question, she said, nutrition is not just about health; it is a cornerstone of human capital development. In Pakistan, she said the World Food Program is working to improve nutritional outcomes, particularly for women and children, to ensure a brighter future for the country.

She said that stunting, a condition caused by chronic malnutrition, impacts not only physical growth but also economic growth.

Addressing stunting is an investment in Pakistan’s future, she said, adding that WFP's data shows that for every Dollar spent on stunting prevention globally, there is a return of up to $18. The Benazir Nashonuma Program exemplifies this effort, delivering health and nutrition services to vulnerable populations while strengthening social protection systems, she added.

School meals are another crucial element of WFP's work in Pakistan, she said, adding that evidence from over 100 countries highlights the effectiveness of these programs in boosting school enrolment, attendance, and retention. In Pakistan, WFP’s school meal initiatives provide at least one nutritious meal per day to students, helping them focus and perform better in class, she added.

The return on investment is significant, with every dollar spent on school meals yielding up to $9 in human capital gains, she added.

She said WFP's work underscores the connection between food security, nutrition, and human capital development. By ensuring access to nutritious food through innovative programs and partnerships, WFP is helping to pave the way for a healthier, more prosperous Pakistan. These efforts contribute to better educational outcomes, economic opportunities, and community resilience, shaping a brighter future for the country, she concluded.