WFP Lauds 'Ehsaas Nashonuma' Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Country Director of World food Program (WFP) Pakistan, Arnold Spensan has appreciated the "Ehsaas Nashonuma" initiative of the government saying it would help tackle stunting and improve the nutrition of the poorest children in the country.

Talking to media at Dogar Hospital in Bara area of Khyber district, she said that WFP was extending full support in implementation of Ehsaas Nashonuma program in nine backward districts of the country where approximately 350,000 females will be benefited, a private news channel reported.

Under Ehsaas Nashonuma program, 31 centers will open in 9 districts while 33 Nashonuma Markaz were being set-up at Tehsil level where all health facilities would be provided under one roof.

