WFP organizes awareness session on fortified flour in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The World food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday organized an awareness session on the benefits of vitamin- and mineral-enriched fortified flour in Sukkur.

Chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Bushra Mansoor, the session brought together stakeholders from the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Nari Foundation, and local flour mills.

Mansoor praised the WFP's awareness campaign on fortified flour, launched in collaboration with the Sindh government, as a commendable initiative. She highlighted the decline in natural nutrients in wheat and flour due to excessive fertilizer and pesticide use, emphasizing the need for fortified flour to address human nutritional deficiencies.

The session shed light on the prevalence of iron, zinc, folic acid, and vitamin B-12 deficiencies among pregnant women, men, and children, which severely impact physical growth and immunity.

To combat this, WFP's District Lead Shams-ur-Rehman and Program Assistant Sonia Akhtar announced that 140 flour mills across various districts have been provided with fortified flour since 2023.

Fortified Flour Availability is currently available at Mushtaq Flour Mill and Jalal Flour Mill in Sukkur, and Eman Flour Mill and Zulfiqar Flour Mill in Rohri. 0.2 grams of nutrient blend are added per kilogram of flour, following Pakistan Standard Quality Authority guidelines.

The government and WFP have formed an alliance to develop and enforce policies for fortifying staple foods, with support from the Sindh Food Authority. The WFP urged the public to adopt fortified flour in their daily diets for healthier living.