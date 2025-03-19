Open Menu

WFP Organizes Awareness Session On Fortified Flour In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM

WFP organizes awareness session on fortified flour in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The World food Programme (WFP) on Wednesday organized an awareness session on the benefits of vitamin- and mineral-enriched fortified flour in Sukkur.

Chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Bushra Mansoor, the session brought together stakeholders from the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, Nari Foundation, and local flour mills.

Mansoor praised the WFP's awareness campaign on fortified flour, launched in collaboration with the Sindh government, as a commendable initiative. She highlighted the decline in natural nutrients in wheat and flour due to excessive fertilizer and pesticide use, emphasizing the need for fortified flour to address human nutritional deficiencies.

The session shed light on the prevalence of iron, zinc, folic acid, and vitamin B-12 deficiencies among pregnant women, men, and children, which severely impact physical growth and immunity.

To combat this, WFP's District Lead Shams-ur-Rehman and Program Assistant Sonia Akhtar announced that 140 flour mills across various districts have been provided with fortified flour since 2023.

Fortified Flour Availability is currently available at Mushtaq Flour Mill and Jalal Flour Mill in Sukkur, and Eman Flour Mill and Zulfiqar Flour Mill in Rohri. 0.2 grams of nutrient blend are added per kilogram of flour, following Pakistan Standard Quality Authority guidelines.

The government and WFP have formed an alliance to develop and enforce policies for fortifying staple foods, with support from the Sindh Food Authority. The WFP urged the public to adopt fortified flour in their daily diets for healthier living.

Recent Stories

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

11 minutes ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

40 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

41 minutes ago
 World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

2 hours ago
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

2 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Ha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed awards winners of Hafeet Sports Challenge in Al Ai ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan