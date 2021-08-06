UrduPoint.com

WFP Receives Dates From Saudi Arabia For Vulnerable Families In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received a contribution of 116 metric tons of dates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to help its food and nutrition assistance for vulnerable families in Pakistan.

A healthy and nutritious snack commonly used for breaking the fast, the Saudi dates were initially planned to be distributed ahead of the Holy month of Ramadan in April and May.

However, their arrival was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release on Friday.

The WFP is distributing the palm dates to more than 10,000 families in close collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Saudi dates are not only delicious but also rich in minerals and vitamins. They will provide much needed nutrition to all members of the family," said WFP Pakistan Representative and Country Director Chris Kaye.

