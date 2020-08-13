WFP rep appreciates Ehsaas Nashonuma program to improve nutrition of poorest children

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy country Director of World Food Program Pakistan Arnhild Spence Thursday appreciated the "Ehsaas Nashonuma" initiative of the government saying it would help tackle stunting and improve the nutrition of the poorest children in Pakistan.

Talking to media at Dogar Hospital in Bara area of Khyber district, she said that WFP is extending full support in implementation of Ehsaas Nashonuma program in nine backward districts of the country where approximately 350,000 females will be benefited.

She said the careful selection of the backward districts for the program would address the issue of malnutrition among females especially the pregnant and lactating mothers.

She said initially the program time is three years but possible could be extended to next few years, adding WFP is a body of United Nations working across the world in the field of food security, nutrition, food quality control and other related sectors.

It is to mention here that under Ehsaas Nashonuma program, 31 centers will open in 9 districts while 33 Nashunuma markaz are being setup at Tehsil level where all health facilities would be provided under one roof.

The deserving families will not only receive nutritional support but will also be given cash assistance on quarterly basis.

In pilot phase, all 33 Ehsaas Nashonuma centers have separate desks and rooms for registration, awareness creation, compliance monitoring, check up and anthropometry for the pregnant/lactating women, in addition to an ATM for cash withdrawal.