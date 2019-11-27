QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassador of World food Programme (WFP), Princess Sarah Zaid Tuesday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan here at the Chief Secretariat Office and discussed issues of mutual interest including malnutrition among mothers and children in the province.

On the occasion, Jam Kamal informed her about resources of Balochistan, priorities of provincial regime and government's policies and measures for progress of the province, a press release said.

Maternal and children health and vaccination issues came under discussion during the meeting.

The chief minister said the incumbent provincial government was paying special attention on development of education and health sectors.

He said immunization programme was being promoted on a solid basis, especially to protect children from various disease including polio while partnerships would be made with World Food Programme to implement a nutrition programme for mothers and children.

World Food Programme's ambassador appreciated the vision of the chief minister.

Provincial ministers including Mir NaseebUllah Marri, Mir Zia Ullah Longove, Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind and WFP's Country Director Funber Kivern were also present on the occasion.