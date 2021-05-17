UrduPoint.com
WHA Calls For Opening Of Wedding Halls Under SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:48 PM

WHA calls for opening of wedding halls under SOPs

Wedding Halls Association (WHA) has called for the opening of wedding halls under standard operating procedures (SOPs) to save the sector crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Wedding Halls Association (WHA) has called for the opening of wedding halls under standard operating procedures (SOPs) to save the sector crisis.

In a joint statement issued by Khan Gul and Aamir Dawood Paracha, president and general secretary of the association here on Monday, they have welcomed the opening of businesses. They said that through taking this decision, the government has won the hearts of the people.

They said that KP is a backward province where terrorism had played havoc with the business activities.

They said that the PTI had succeeded in overcoming terrorism that generated business and employment opportunities. They termed successfully combating of Corona pandemic another achievement of the government.

They said that where the government has allowed the opening of all businesses, then wedding halls also be allowed to open under SOPs as thousands of workers affiliated with the sector have been rendered unemployed.

They demanded of the government for allowing the opening of wedding halls under SOPs.

