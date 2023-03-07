UrduPoint.com

Wharton School Delegation Calls On Chief Secretary GB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Wharton School delegation calls on Chief Secretary GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of MBA students of Wharton school USA called on Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary GB apprised them about different initiatives that the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan had taken, particularly in the field of education, IT, Heath & Tourism.

They were also briefed about smart schools and the hiring of specialist MDs through a third-party service provider.

The delegation was highly appreciative of the groundbreaking work that the government of GB was doing to uplift the youth of the region through human development. They also lauded the quantum and quality of work that has been done in a short span of time.

The chief secretary said that the GB government would continue working with the same pace and zeal for the development and prosperity of the region.

