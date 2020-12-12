UrduPoint.com
What Assets, Properties Maulana Fazlur Rehman Holds?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:10 PM

What assets, properties Maulana Fazlur Rehman holds?

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has revealed the assets and properties owned by the JUI-F Chief in different parts of the country. However, Maulana Fazl’s spokesperson has denied the allegations by calling the PTI government as corrupt.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2020) Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has revealed the assets and properties owned by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He shared the documents with media, saying that Maulana Fazlur Rehman owned two houses and five acres of agricultural land in DI Khan, a bungalow in F-8 Islamabad and an apartment in Dubai.

He said he also had commercial properties in Karachi and Quetta besides ownership of a house, a madrassah and five acres of land in Shorkot as well.

Recently, Maulana Fazlur Rehman bought and sold land worth Rs 3 billion in Chak Shahzad.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also owned commercial land worth Rs 4.7 million, including commercial land worth Rs 1.5 million in Abdul Khel DI Khan and worth Rs 2.5 million in Shorkot.

The JUI-F chief’s spokesperson, however, rejected the allegations leveled by the federal minister.

“Allegations of corruption is part of a smear campaign carrying no legal or moral significance,” said the spokesperson.

He said they did not even recognize this government which itself was corrupt.

“We’ll not be intimidated by such tactics and will not rest before reaching our destination,” he added.

He also stated that no force can stop them from their mission, pointing out that protection of basic human rights and democratic freedom of citizens was the first responsibility of political leadership.

“PTI was in government in KP for last seven years and now it is time for their accountability,” he added.

