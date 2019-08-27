What happened in Kashmir can happen in up as well, says Yadav

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday the Indian government for restricting the movement of people in Jammu and Kashmir saying what happened in Kashmir can also happen to the people of Uttar Pradesh, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Yadav addressing a press conference in Lucknow said, "We should all learn the art of institutional control from BJP, removing Article 370 was in the BJP 's manifesto and they did that. I just want to remind you that what happened with them today can happen with us tomorrow.

" Kashmir Media Service reported.

He questioned the abrogation of Article 370 and added, "Today it is more than 22 days that people are still locked in their houses in Kashmir. If the decision was right then why was it not taken with the people's consent?Yadav's comments came after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that the Opposition leaders should have put in a little more thought before leaving for Srinagar.