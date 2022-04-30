UrduPoint.com

What Happened With Usman Buzdar On Last Day In Power Corridors?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2022 | 05:38 PM

What happened with Usman Buzdar on last day in power corridors?

A report reveals that former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman entered Punjab Assembly with his security protocol but when he returned back from the assembly his security protocol had disappeared.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2022) The protocol of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar changed within minutes on the last day in power corridors.

Sardar Usman Buzdar came to the Punjab Assembly with his protocol to preside over a meeting.

His security and protocol squad was parked on the premises of the assembly but when the meeting ended and Buzdar came out of the assembly he saw that there was no protocol squad for him.

The report, former CM Buzdar went back to his home through a private car.

More Stories From Pakistan

