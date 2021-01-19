What is Mufti Qavi’s reaction after being slapped?

(@fidahassanain)

He says that Hareem Shah did all this for money.

He has expressed these views while answering to the questions in a morning show of a TV.

Mufti Qavi says that the entire pathan family is angry over this act of Hareem Shah and they are willing to take action against her.

“I was called there for a program by a tv channel. But the secretary of Hareem Shah slapped me,” he further says.

“It was Ayesha who is secretary of Hareem Shah who slapped me. Right at that moment when I was about talk to a manager, and Hareem Shah was busy in making picture of this whole scene,” Mufti explains.

He says: “ He was picked up by a TV’s car where Hareem Shah and her secretary Ayesha were already sitting. The car took us to a place where they offered me meal and later when I came to the room and started to talk to the hotel manager, Ayesha came and slapped me while Hareem Shah was making picture and video,”.