What is Shab-e-Bara’at and why it is important?

Shab-e-Barat is widely observed in Pakistan like other part of the Muslim world tonight with religious zeal and fervor.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) Shab-e-Bara’at will be observed with religious reverence across the country on Tuesday night.

The night has huge significance in the light of Islamic teachings. There are several hadits about the significance of this special night.

According to an hadith in Ib Majah, Ibn ali narrates that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

“When it is the fifteenth of Shaban, then stand (in worship) at Night and fast during the day. Because Allah descends in this Night at sunset to the first heaven and says: ‘Is there any seeker of forgiveness, that I may forgive him? Is there any seeker of sustenance that I may sustain him? Are there anyone in affliction, that I may remove his affliction? Is there anyone like this, like that (and so on)’. This continues until Fajr.”

What is Shab-e-Barat and why it is celebrated?

‘Shab’ is a Persian word which means night where as ‘Barat’ is an Arabic words which refers to deliverance and forgiveness.

There are many hadits about the significance of this special night as Allah Almighty grants special forgiveness.

Many people believe that this is a holy night when Allah is more forgiving and that sincere prayers might help wash their sins away. The night is also used to beg mercy for departed and ill family members.

Things to do on Shab-e-Barat?

Shab-e-Barat is widely observed throughout the Muslim world on the night of 15th of Shaban-ul-Moazzam—the 8th month of Islamic Calendar.

People throng to the mosques, and many of them offer recitations and announcements throughout the day before the night's main activities.

There are various Islamic events that have special meanings in islam. Shab-e-Barat, on the other hand, is one of Islam's holiest occasions. Every year, Muslims make particular preparations for the festival. Every year, Muslims eagerly await the sighting of the moon to confirm the Shab-e-Barat date and schedule their activities.

How Muslims should celebrate Shab-e-Bar'at?

On the night of Shab-e-Barat, the faithful begin their prayers with 'Namaz-e-Isha' and continue praying until the next day before eating Sehri, a pre-dawn meal before the fast for Shab-e-Barat.

This night has a distinct spirit, and everyone has their own story to tell about it. The prayer session is one of the night's Primary highlights, with devotees requesting forgiveness and expressing heartfelt prayers.

How Shab-e-Barat is celebrated?

The majority of faithful will offer 'nawafil' and will seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty and the people whose rights were usurped consciously or unconsciously. They will also visit the graveyards in the night to pray for the departed souls. People also observe fast on the next date of Shab-e-Barat to express submissiveness in the court of Allah Almighty and beg His countless blessings.

Besides it, Shab-e-Barat has its own traditions based on ethnic diversity and local customs. On the day, Muslims create delectable sweets such as Halwa, Zarda, and other treats to share with their neighbours, relatives, family members, and the impoverished. Many people go to their loved ones' graves to pray for eternal peace for their souls. Some people also fast on Shab-e-Barat.