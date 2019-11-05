What is that call which shook Captain Safdar who is not in Azadi March ?

(@fidahassanain)

Nobody knows where Captain Safdar has disappeared despite that he was a bridge between his father-in-law Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for his Azadi March.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Captain Safdar, the son-in-law of former three-time Prime Minister, was playing the role of a bridge between JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and his father-in-law has just dispapepared but nobody knows where he has gone.

In a tv program, Anchorperson Imran Khan claimed that just a phone call left Captain Safdar trembled as he was heard his own words through that call and was told that he must focus on his words that what he was saying. This call shook Captain Safdar--the person was a bridge between the JUI-F Chief and and his father-in-law former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

A question logically is correct that at last where he has gone and disappeared despite that the Azadi March for which he was very active on behalf of his father-in-law Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif but depite his release on his bail he was not seen in Azadi March---a complete silence on his part.

Imran Khan, who hosts a program with a local national TV, said that it was a call that something was felt from Lahore to Gujrat and yes it saved the country from a very fierce kind of situation.

"Captain Safdar will rush to the Azadi March if he is allowed to take part," said Imran Khan.

Many are curious about his disapperance from the scene as to where he has gone despite that he was now free. On other hand, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, the wife of Captain Safdar, is also on bail but still nothing is coming out clear about both of them that what they are thinking about Azadi March ---the march that was backed by Nawaz Sharif.

On Oct 21, Captain Safdar was arrested by Islampura police from Ravi Toll Plaza for his hate speech and was taken to the court for remand. A judicial magistrate denied him bail and finally he secured the bail from a sessions court against submission of Rs 200,000 as a surety bond for his release. Earlier, he provoked the party workers when Nawaz Sharif, his father-in-law, fell ill in the NAB's custody.

JUI-F's Azadi March on the other side is in its full swing and thousands of workers are there in Islamabad. However, senior leadership of the PML-N and the PPP is not expected to join the JUI-F's sit-in, through, the second tier leadership of the party was there.