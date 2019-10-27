UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

What Is The Best First Line Of Treatment For Hypertension?

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:36 PM

What is the best first line of treatment for hypertension?

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) What is the best therapy for hypertension? Although the question may seem simple, the answer is a lot more complex than it appears at first glance.

Researchers have applied complex algorithms to find out, and the results are surprising.Current guidelines advise about five classes of drugs that physicians can choose from as the first line of treatment for hypertension, but what are the criteria underpinning this range?A new paper the first author of which is Dr.

Marc A. Suchard, from the department of biostatistics at the University of California, Los Angeles showcases some of the pitfalls behind deciding which is the best first line of treatment for hypertension.First, the existing literature that organizations such as the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association (AHA) have based their guidelines on are randomized clinical trials with an insufficient number of participants, very few of whom are just beginning their treatment, explain Dr.

Suchard and colleagues.Second, the observational studies that are sometimes used to make up for any knowledge gaps in the trials have their own biases and limitations of samples.The unreliability of existing evidenceStudy co-author Dr.

George Hripcsak, who is the chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics at Columbia University, in New York, further explains the motivation for the research.He says, "Randomized clinical trials demonstrate a drug's effectiveness and safety in a highly defined patient population, but they're not good at making comparisons among multiple drug classes in a diverse group of patients that you would encounter in the real world.""Unintentionally or not, journals and authors tend to publish studies that have exciting results, and researchers may even select analytical methods that are best suited to getting the results that fit their hypotheses," adds Dr.

Hripcsak.What is LEGEND, and how does it help?To overcome this, Dr. Suchard, Dr. Hripcsak, and colleagues used a method developed to correct and prevent the biases of observational studies. The method is called Large-Scale Evidence Generation and Evaluation across a Network of Databases (LEGEND).Stay in the know.

Get our free daily newsletterYou've got questions. We've got answers. Expert, evidence-based advice delivered straight to your inbox to help you take control of your health"LEGEND provides a systematic framework that can reproducibly generate evidence by applying advanced analytics across a network of disparate databases for a wide array of exposures and outcomes," explains study co-author Patrick Ryan, Ph.D.LEGEND also "help[s] us understand how much we can trust the evidence we've produced," Ryan says.Ryan is an adjunct assistant professor of biomedical informatics at Columbia University and the vice president of observational health data analytics at the pharmaceutical company Janssen Research & Development.ACE inhibitors not as effective as other drugsIn the new study, the authors applied LEGEND to data from 4.9 million people in four different countries who had just started taking a high blood pressure medication.After applying the complex LEGEND algorithm and accounting for approximately 60,000 variables, the researchers identified several cases of heart attacks, heart failure hospitalizations, strokes, and a high number of side effects of first-line hypertension medications.

Related Topics

World Drugs Company Los Angeles George Columbia New York May From Best Blood Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

12 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

13 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

13 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.