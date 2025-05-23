What Is The BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?
The BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program is a financial assistance scheme by the Government of Pakistan. It provides quarterly cash payments to poor and deserving women, helping them manage their household needs.
This program is part of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and was previously managed under the Ehsaas umbrella. It now continues under BISP 8171, with an easier online and SMS system for registration and eligibility checks.
Women who qualify can receive up to Rs. 13,500 every three months directly into their accounts.
What Is 8171?
8171 is the official short code used by the government to:
- Check if you’re eligible
- Apply for the program via SMS
- Receive updates about your payment status
- Access the online portal https://8171.bisp.gov.pk
It’s completely free to use and designed to make the process easier for everyone.
Who Can Apply for the BISP Kafalat Program?
You may be eligible if:
- You are a Pakistani citizen
- You are a woman from a low-income family
- You do not have a government job or pension
- You are a widow, divorced, disabled, or unemployed
- You’ve completed the NSER survey
Note: BISP prioritizes women as heads of households to ensure support goes directly to families in need.
How to Apply for the Ehsaas Kafalat Program via 8171
You can apply using two official methods:
Method 1: Apply via 8171 SMS
This is the simplest way for anyone with a mobile phone.
Steps:
- Open your SMS app
- Type your 13-digit CNIC number
- Send it to 8171
- Wait for a reply message
You’ll get one of the following responses:
- Eligible – You qualify
- In Process – Your survey is under review
- Not Eligible – You do not meet the current criteria
Method 2: Apply via the 8171 Web Portal
If you have internet access, use the online method:
Steps:
- Visit: https://8171.bisp.gov.pk
- Enter your CNIC number
- Type the captcha code
- Click on “Maloom Karen” or “Submit”
- View your eligibility result
- How Much Money Do Beneficiaries Receive?
As of 2025:
- Eligible women receive Rs 13,500 every three months
- Some also receive Taleemi Wazaif (education stipends) for their school-going children
This money is transferred directly to the beneficiary’s account or collected via camp sites or ATMs.
Taleemi Wazaif: Extra Support for School Children
If your children are in school, you can also get education stipends through the same program.
You need:
- Child’s B-Form
- School verification (certificate or enrollment proof)
- Mother’s valid CNIC
This extra money is paid quarterly and supports students from Primary to higher secondary levels.
Common Reasons People Are Disqualified
You may be marked not eligible if:
- Your CNIC is expired
- Your survey data is incomplete or outdated
- Your income is higher than the cutoff
- You have incorrect household information
You can request a re-survey at your nearest BISP Tehsil office if your situation has changed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is BISP 8171 used for?
It helps low-income women receive financial aid and education support through a secure online and SMS system.
2. Is this program only for women?
Yes, primarily. BISP focuses on women to ensure support reaches the family. Men can only apply in special cases (e.g., disability).
3. How can I check if I’m eligible?
Send your CNIC to 8171 or visit the official portal https://8171.bisp.gov.pk.
4. What if I didn’t receive my payment?
Check your payment status via SMS or online, or visit your nearest BISP camp. You can also call the BISP helpline: 0800-26477.
5. Can I apply again if I was rejected?
Yes, visit your local BISP center and request a re-survey if your household situation has changed.
Conclusion
The BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program is a lifeline for millions of women in Pakistan. If you or someone in your family needs help, the process is simple and free. Use your CNIC, apply via SMS or the portal, and get the support you deserve.
