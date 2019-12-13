 “What lawyers did is the law of the jungle,” LHC observes

(@fidahassanain)

A LHC division bench observes that there are black sheep in legal profession.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) A Lahore High Court division on Friday adjourned till Dec 16 hearing on petition moved by lawyers challenging arrest of fellow lawyers in Punjab Institute of Cardiology attack case.

“We are feeling aggrieved due to the lawyers’ attack on PIC,” observed Justice Ali Baqir Najfi while hearing the petitions against lawyers’ attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Justice Muhammad Anwar ul Haq was the other member of the bench.

Senior lawyer Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar and Advocate Ahsan Bhoon appeared before the bench on behalf of the lawyers and submitted that the lawyers had been pushed to the wall and had never gone there from India to carry out any attack.

“There are black sheep in the legal profession. Do you call it just an incident?,” Justice Najfi asked Advocate Tarar while referring to PIC attack. “We are in pain and we are not position to even take up,” the judge further remarked.

Justice Najfi also remarked that what lawyers did was not even done during the war. “ The societies can’t survive if there is law of jungle,” Justice Najfi observed, adding that “what the lawyers did is nothing but the law of the jungle,”.

Addressing the counsel of the lawyers who attacked on the hospital, the bench said that it was matter of great concern that “still you are defending this act which is not even done in any jungle,”.

On it, Tarar pleaded that they condemned the incident and were going to take action against the lawyers who did all this.

“We will suspend the license of the lawyers involved in attacking PIC,” said Tarar while representing the lawyers. At this, the bench observed that it was quite soft step as the strict action was needed on this issue.

The bench also made it clear that the lawyers who were booked in the case had to get bails in the case.

“We took oath to deliver justice and yes we have decide it,” Justice Naqvi observed.

Earlier, Justice Muhammad Anwar Ul Haq refused to hear the petitions of the lawyers for personal reasons and sent the matter to Chief Justice to fix the same before any other appropriate bench. On it, the CJ formed a division bench comprising Justice Najfi and Justice Haq.

The lawyers moved petitions against arrest of fellow lawyers and asked the court for orders to the government for immediate release of their colleagues.

Earlier in the day, the lawyers observed strike throughout the country for immediate release of colleagues arrested and sent to jail in PIC attack case.