What people say about Assefa Bhutto’s entry into politics?

People have made different comments after her maiden speech to a large gathering in Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) gathering in Multan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2020) Following the day of her participation in Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Multan gathering as a leader and speaker, AsifaBhutto has become trend on Twitter.

Assefa Bhutto Zardari delivered her first speech to such large gathering. In her maiden speech, PPP leader Assefa Bhutto said that people decided to send the incumbent rulers packing.

She was addressing the PDM rally in Multan as representative of the PPP as his brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could not attend the event due suffering from COVID-19.

She appreciated people for attending the rally despite hurdles created by the government to bar the opposition parties from holing the public gathering due to coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ ll continue the mission started by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and carried by Benazir Bhutto, said Assefa Bhutto, pointing out that they would save people from selected government.

She stated that the lady workers of the PPP are ready to fight for public if their brothers are arrested.

She vowed to continue their struggle for the rights of the public and to get rid of this “selected government”.

However, she became top trend on Twitter following the day. People made different comments.

Some appreciated her for coming and leading her own party and others criticized her for violating Covid-19 rules despite getting Masters degree in Global related subject from London College University.

Even another Twitterati used very harsh and offensive language.

Another user appreciated her for her decision to become political leader. He had written: “A new hope for poor people. The Shadow of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. Heart with ribbon May Allah grant success to Asifa Bhutto,”.

Majority of the people, however, admired her and her maiden speech to a large crowd in PDM’s Multan rally. Aseefa was much excited yesterday to see large crowd of political supporters. She was a bit hesitant but she delivered her brief maiden speech.