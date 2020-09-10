What policy makers, human rights activists say about gang-rape at Lahore-Motorway?

(@fidahassanain)

People say shocking incident of gang-rape with a mother on Lahore-Motorway has exposed the poor system of governance and overall mindset of the society, and have demanded “public hangings of the rapists”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) The politicians, lawyers and human rights activists have strongly condemned the horrible incident of gang-rape with a woman in front of her children on Lahore Motorway.

They say that the incident has shocked every conscious human being and complete reflection of the true face of their society.

The shocking news of gang rape with the traveler woman on motorway has spread like the fire of the jungle on all forums of communication including TVs, Radios, newspapers and social media like the fire in jungle. The reaction of the public including the politicians, lawyers, human rights activists and common citizens is pouring in on social media.

Taking to Twitter, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz says that the incident of gang-rape with the woman on Lahore motorway has shaken her. She called it an “extraordinary incident” and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits involved in such heinous crime.

The PML-N leader says that fight against injustice is our collective responsibility.

PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has also strongly condemned the incident of gang rape, saying that once Motorway used to be considered the only safe road for travelling.

“How it has become so unsafe and whose incompetency has led it to such stage?,” Shehbaz Sharif, the former Punjab Chief Minister, raised the question on present governance system and law and order situation.

He has asked the enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits and help the victim family get justice. He also assured that they would stand by the victim family till provision of justice.

Former tv anchor Sana Bucha states that Motorway police was busy in determining their jurisdictions and meanwhile an innocent woman was gang-raped. The culprits on other hands crossed all limits of humanity, she adds.

Khurram Shehzad, a social media user, reacts that the culprits should not be powerful people so that it could be easy to give them exemplary punishment because few days ago, the acquittal of Abdul Majeed Achakzai was seen here.

Waqar Zaka, another social media user, says that the victim woman made many calls to the police but the police officials used to quarrel over their jurisdiction instead of taking timely action against the culprits.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari has taken notice of the incident, saying that the ministry sought immediate action report from the police concerned.

She states that the copy of the FIR and the progress report is there with them, pointing out she intentionally avoided to share the details of the victims.