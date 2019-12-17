What politicians say about death sentence of Pervez Musharraf?

(@fidahassanain)

The politicians say that the special court's decision is historic which must be enforced, so that the rule of law could prevail in the country.

In quick reaction to death sentence awarded to former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, the politicians welcomed the decision and declared it an historic milestone for supremacy of law in future.

The politicians said that nobody could dare to break the Constitution in future after death sentence to former military ruler Pevez Musharraf for abrogating the Constitution of Pakistan on Nov 3, 2007.

“Had the decision been earlier no fall of Dhaka would have happened,” said Ahsan Iqbal, the general secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). “Had the decision been 50 years ago there would have been no martial law in the country’s history,” he further said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also gave reaction on death sentence of Pervez Musharraf by tweeting on his twitter account. He wrote: “Democracy is the best revenge ,” and also shared the picture of mother late Benazir Bhutto.

Another PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said: “ This decision should not be considered against any state institution and urged the authorities for implementation on court verdicts, so that the elected government could sustain,”.

He said that Pervez Musharraf was summoned again and again by the courts during years’ long hearing but he could not turn up.

A special court headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqas Ahmad Seth and SHC Justice Nazar Akbar and LHC Justice Shahid Karim announced the verdict—against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf.

The special court announced its brief decision under Article 6 of the Constitution while the detailed judgment would be announced later within 48 hours.

The high treason case against former military ruler Musharraf has been pending since Dec 13, 2013.

He was booked in high treason case in Dec 2013, indicted on March 31, 2014 and the prosecution produced the complete evidence against him before the special court in Sept the same year.

The legal fraternity, as a whole, has appreciated the decision of the Special Court for announcing death sentence to a former military ruler for abrogating the Constitution of Pakistan. Aitzaz Ahsan, the top lawyer of the country, called it an historic decision and endorsed it saying that Musharraf broke the Constitution consecutively for two times.