What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

The harrowing situation may cause fear and panic to intensify among the crew on board, knowing that their oxygen supply is dwindling and time is running out.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2023) In a distressing turn of events, a submersible carrying five crew members finds itself trapped thousands of feet underwater, grappling with the imminent threat of depleting oxygen.

However, the scarcity of oxygen is not the sole concern confronting the crew. It is suspected that the submersible may have lost its source of electricity, which has disrupted the control mechanisms regulating the supply of both oxygen and carbon dioxide within the vessel.

With the oxygen levels falling, there is a heightened risk of elevated carbon dioxide concentration within the submersible, posing severe health implications for the crew. Dr. Ken Ledez, an expert in hyperbaric medicine, explains that as carbon dioxide levels rise, it can induce sedation, acting as an anesthetic gas, eventually leading to unconsciousness.

Hypercapnia, the presence of excessive carbon dioxide in the bloodstream, can prove fatal if not promptly addressed with appropriate treatment.

Former Royal Navy submarine captain, Ryan Ramsey, raises concerns about the absence of a carbon dioxide removal system, commonly known as scrubbers, in the submersible. Ramsey asserts that this absence poses the greatest challenge of all.

Simultaneously, the crew members aboard the missing submersible, named Titan and operated by private tourism company OceanGate, face the additional risk of hypothermia due to exposure to freezing water temperatures.

Ramsey highlights the potential lack of heat generation in the submersible, given its loss of electricity, which further hampers the crew's ability to withstand the cold.

The dire circumstances not only jeopardize communication with potential rescuers but also make it increasingly difficult for the crew to maintain their breathing and cope with the tremendous stress they are enduring.

Dr. Ledez suggests that, if they still have access to electricity, the crew could take measures such as spreading carbon dioxide-absorbing granules or reducing power usage to mitigate the situation. However, the availability of such resources remains uncertain.

Regarding provisions, the Coast Guard confirms that the crew has limited rations on board, although specific details are unknown.

Despite the daunting challenges, Dr. Ledez cautions against prematurely abandoning the search-and-rescue operation, as there is a possibility that the crew could survive even with critically low oxygen levels.

Dr. Ledez emphasizes that the individuals involved are remarkably resilient and resourceful, depending on their access to power and light to navigate their surroundings and operate necessary controls. He remains hopeful that they may still be alive.

The search-and-rescue mission continues, driven by the determination to locate and rescue the crew members, who are facing a race against time in their desperate struggle for survival.