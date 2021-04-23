UrduPoint.com
What Property Of Nawaz Sharif Is Being Auctioned In Thoshakhana Case?

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:14 PM

What property of Nawaz Sharif is being auctioned in Thoshakhana case?

A list of the property owned by former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif issued by the court orders has gone viral on social media.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) An accountability court in Lahore has ordered to auction properties of PML-N Supremo and former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

A list of the properties of Nawaz Sharif issued by the court order has surfaced on social media. People are sharing it and making different comments.

But what is that property which is being auctioned may be interesting for many people who want to know it.

Nawaz Sharif did not appear before the court despite that he was repeatedly issued notices and orders in Thoshakhana case. Former President Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani were the other accused in the case.

