What the law says about Rana Sanaullah’s arrest over drug charges?

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Former Punjab law minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah was arrested on Monday.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sanaullah after a heavy amount of drugs was recovered from his vehicle. A case under narcotics act was registered against PML-N leader.

Under this case, Rana Sanaullah can even get a death sentence.

According to law, if over one kilogramme of drugs is found from an accused, he can be sentenced to death. In that case, around 21 kilogrammes of drugs were found from Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle.

If the ANF is able to prove the case against Rana Sanaullah, he can be in serious trouble and will have difficulty getting a bail.

Legal experts are of the view that Rana Sanaullah cannot be released soon.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday for investigation.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of having links with drug sellers. The drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

Rana Sanaullah is also accused of funding the proscribed organizations. Members of proscribed organization also used to travel with PML-N leader.

A joint investigation team of ANF would interrogate Rana Sanaullah.