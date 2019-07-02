UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

What The Law Says About Rana Sanaullah’s Arrest Over Drug Charges?

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 59 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:36 PM

What the law says about Rana Sanaullah’s arrest over drug charges?

Under this case, Rana Sanaullah can even get a death sentence.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 2nd July, 2019) Former Punjab law minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah was arrested on Monday.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sanaullah after a heavy amount of drugs was recovered from his vehicle. A case under narcotics act was registered against PML-N leader.

Under this case, Rana Sanaullah can even get a death sentence.

According to law, if over one kilogramme of drugs is found from an accused, he can be sentenced to death. In that case, around 21 kilogrammes of drugs were found from Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle.

If the ANF is able to prove the case against Rana Sanaullah, he can be in serious trouble and will have difficulty getting a bail.

Legal experts are of the view that Rana Sanaullah cannot be released soon.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday for investigation.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

Rana Sanaullah is accused of having links with drug sellers. The drug dealers are linked to banned organizations.

Rana Sanaullah is also accused of funding the proscribed organizations. Members of proscribed organization also used to travel with PML-N leader.

A joint investigation team of ANF would interrogate Rana Sanaullah.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Drugs Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Vehicle From

Recent Stories

A majority of Pakistanis (66%) have pure grains, s ..

5 minutes ago

Who’s next after Rana Sanaullah?

22 minutes ago

Traffic Police organize awareness walk

2 minutes ago

Attachment of political family Benami properties,a ..

2 minutes ago

Excise dept seizes 20kg charas from vehicle

2 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Aircraft Loses Fuel Tank During F ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.