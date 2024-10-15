What To Expect At Two-day SCO CHG Summit Kicking Off Today?
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The two-day 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is starting today with the delegates from members and other invited states already arriving in the Federal capital.
To be held at the Jinnah Convention Center, the annual meeting of the SCO CHG - the second highest forum within the SCO - will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council. Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023.
The leaders from the SCO member states attending the summit include China's Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of Ministers’ Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
Besides, Mongolia is participating in the summit as an Observer State being represented by Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and Turkmenistan as Special Guest represented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov.
Among other dignitaries attending the moot include SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Director of Executive Committee SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Ruslan Mirzayev, Chairman of the board of SCO business Council Atif Ikram Shaikh and Chairman of the Council of SCO Interbank Union Marat Yelibayev.
On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host the welcome dinner for the dignitaries participating in the moot.
On Wednesday the regional leaders would gather at the Jinnah Convention Centre to discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization. The leaders will also adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member States and approve the budget of the Organization.
Before the formal session begins, Prime Minister Shehbaz will welcome the leaders at the venue, followed by a group photo.
The proceedings of the moot will start with Prime Minister Shehbaz's opening remarks before the statements by the participating leaders.
The prime minister will deliver his concluding remarks after the signing of different documents by the participating leaders.
Afterward, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming will deliver media statements to discuss the highlights and outcomes of the two-day summit.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz will also host an official luncheon for the participating leaders.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a statement, had said that the hosting of CHG by Pakistan reflected the abiding commitment of Pakistan to the purposes and principles of the SCO Charter and the values of the Shanghai Spirit.
Since becoming an SCO member in 2017, Pakistan has worked consistently and constructively to strengthen good neighbourly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation among SCO member states, she added.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police seize heavy quantity of narcotics, illegal weapons in anti crime operations3 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN to hold India accountable for its atrocities in IIOJK3 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case12 minutes ago
-
Local PPP nazim killed at doorstep22 minutes ago
-
CEO Pink Ribbon Pakistan appeals to Youth to combat 'Breast Cancer through Social Media'32 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier's visit to herald new era for CPEC: Dr Talat Shabbir32 minutes ago
-
Khurram Dastgir Khan hails SCO summit as boost to Pakistan's economy32 minutes ago
-
Over 200 machines confiscated in operation against illegal gold extraction43 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares written test result for post of SST12 hours ago
-
SCO to pave way for Pakistan’s economic growth: Sherry Rehman12 hours ago
-
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving challenges12 hours ago
-
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan12 hours ago