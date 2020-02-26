What Trump did for Pakistan in India?

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Experts say that the US President’s visit to India remained in favour of Pakistan which speak volumes about the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan on foreign fronts.

NEW DEHLI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) In recent visit to India, the United States President Donald J. Trump made good memories and supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, the reports say here on Wednesday.

US President visited Ahmadabad, addressed a big gathering of 100,000 at a local ground, enjoyed a remarkable reception by the Indian government but stunned the Indians by making positive remarks in favor of Pakistan.

“There was nothing but a praise for Pakistan,” said Arvinder Singh, a Dehli based economic expert, adding that “However, there are good memories of the US President with Prime Minister Modi,”. During his speech at Ahmadabad, US President Trump said: “He has good relations with Pakistan and that he is hopeful that tensions will reduce,”.

Some others say that this effort by President Trump may lead both Pakistan and India close to resolve all their outstanding issues. “Trump’s visit to India and few words in favor of Pakistan are very important,” said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“This is what Prime Minister Imran Khan has done for Pakistan on foreign fronts,” he added.

After address to the gathering, he visited Taj Mahal with his wife Melania Trump and made a memorable photo there.

Later, he arrived in Dehli and again said that he enjoys good relations with Pakistan and can mediate between both India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue. He praised Pakistan that it has been making great efforts in fight against terrorism.

The white also shared a video clip wherein President Trump was speaking in praise of Pakistan along with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

President Trump, who is now back to home country, will also visit Pakistan soon as he promised with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Trump also acknowledged Pakistan efforts for peace deal between the US and the Taliban in Afghanistan.