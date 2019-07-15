What turn the political camel has to take will be decided in next 90 days: Sheikh Rashid

Railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said the day he feels pressure on his conscience then no body needs to ask him as he him -self will resign from his portfolio.He said this while talking to media men here Monday. He held that old trains will be restored after running next train on July 19

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said the day he feels pressure on his conscience then no body needs to ask him as he him -self will resign from his portfolio.He said this while talking to media men here Monday.

He held that old trains will be restored after running next train on July 19.He remarked what turn the political camel has to take will be decided in the next three months.Sadiq Sajarani can stay as chairman Senate because secret ballot can produce any result.He underlined that he was responsible for trains accidents.

Railway tracks were laid in 1861 and not a single pie has been spent on them. The cost of signal system has apparently increased from Rs 8 billion to 32 billion but this project has not been completed so far.

He went on to say PML-N has a history of attacking the judiciary.

These people of PML-N will not come to fore to record evidence. Nawaz Sharif fight is not for the sake of principles but it is meant for flying to London.Regarding Imran Khan upcoming visit to US, he said Imran Khan and Donald Trump both are straight forward.

Troops pull out from Afghanistan is very important for next election of Donald Trump.He stated the cases of Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have to be decided and these will be decided soon.