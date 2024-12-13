WhatsApp Accounts Being Hacked By Fraudsters, Warns FIA
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The FIA Cyber Crime Wing has warned citizens that fraudsters have become active in the name of the Higher education Commission, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and Pakistan Engineering Council, who ask for codes on WhatsApp under the pretext of degree verification and sharing the code can lead to hacking of the WhatsApp account.
The FIA Cyber Crime Wing sources told APP that according to this method money is collected by deceiving contacts from the hacked account, advising people to not share the verification code with anyone, immediately report suspicious messages or calls to the FIA Cyber Crime Wing, and enable two-factor authentication on WhatsApp.
In recent days, there have been several incidents in which people have received a message from a friend's WhatsApp number or Facebook Messenger, in which money is demanded after greetings and promises to return the money very soon.
Sometimes it has also been seen that a very small amount was demanded from a wealthy friend, which can be inferred from this that it is a fraud.
