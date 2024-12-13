Open Menu

WhatsApp Accounts Being Hacked By Fraudsters, Warns FIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

WhatsApp accounts being hacked by fraudsters, warns FIA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The FIA Cyber Crime Wing has warned citizens that fraudsters have become active in the name of the Higher education Commission, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and Pakistan Engineering Council, who ask for codes on WhatsApp under the pretext of degree verification and sharing the code can lead to hacking of the WhatsApp account.

The FIA Cyber Crime Wing sources told APP that according to this method money is collected by deceiving contacts from the hacked account, advising people to not share the verification code with anyone, immediately report suspicious messages or calls to the FIA Cyber Crime Wing, and enable two-factor authentication on WhatsApp.

In recent days, there have been several incidents in which people have received a message from a friend's WhatsApp number or Facebook Messenger, in which money is demanded after greetings and promises to return the money very soon.

Sometimes it has also been seen that a very small amount was demanded from a wealthy friend, which can be inferred from this that it is a fraud.

Related Topics

Facebook Pakistan Engineering Council Lead Cyber Crime Money Federal Investigation Agency HEC Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Share WhatsApp Hacking

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

2 minutes ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

28 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan