WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

The latest reports say that WhatsApp is experiencing problem while connecting to main server.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging app, is down in several countries including Pakistan, the company's spokesperson confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, WABetaInfo, a platform that keeps a watch on developments related to the app, confirmed that WhatsApp is "experiencing an issue when connecting to the server".

The latest reports suggest that WhatsApp is down in India, South Africa and some other Asian countries.

The users are facing problem in sending and receiving messages.

A spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,"

Tracking website Downdetector confirmed the development first of all by saying that users are experiencing problems using the service.

The outage may have affected a larger number of users.