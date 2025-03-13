WhatsApp group dispute turns violent

(@FahadShabbir)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A heated dispute over removal from a WhatsApp group escalated into violence in Shaher Sultan, where a group member allegedly assaulted the admin.

According to police reports, the accused, identified as Shahbaz, physically attacked the group admin, Safdar, and even issued death threats following an argument.

The disagreement, which began as a verbal altercation within the group, quickly turned into a physical confrontation.

The Shaher Sultan police have registered a case against the suspect, Shahbaz Bublu, for issuing threats and assaulting the admin. Authorities are investigating the incident, and legal action is being pursued.