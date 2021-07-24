WhatsApp Schoolmates united through WhatsApp group after 31 years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Reconnecting with schoolmates in an apps-driven life has turned much easier in the age of smartphones were popular tools like WhatsApp messenger have become the fastest as well as cheapest platform to communicate and relive childhood memories.

WhatsApp groups have become a big hit among youth and old-age groups alike. Almost every WhatsApp user has multiple groups on their phone to keep in touch with family, friends and office colleagues and others using it for business purposes, news, views.

And such happened on Saturday as an exciting moment when Matric class-fellows reunited after 31 years at the hujra of Ihsanullah at Mohammad Shah Kalli, near Shergarh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The fellows had read together for almost six years at the Government High school Badragga which is located at Malakand division.

Emotional scenes were seen during the superb gathering as the fellows came across each other after three decades.

The group was created by Alam Zeb, a senior sports journalist, last June and it has made rapid progress within a short span of time as majority of the fellows have been taken on board.

Those attended the sitting include Nisar Khan, Hazrat Mohammad, Rasool Khan, Ihsanullah, Umar Ayaz, Zubair Shah, Jehanzeb, Mohammad Rafiq, Sher Badshah, Amir Badshah, Siraj Mohammad, Mohammad Iqbal, Farooq Shah, Yar Mohammad, Khalid Shah, Shah Hussain, Abdur Rasheed Bhutto, Abdul Hameed Shah, Mohammad Irshad, Iftikhar, Ghafoor Khan, Nawab Gul, Faqir Khan, Mohammad Pervez, Ismail Khan, Fazal Rahim, Hussain Shah and Jehanzeb.

Alam Zeb and Gohar Ali did not attend the gathering due to their personal engagement while Shah Jehan was in Kuwait. The fellows introduced themselves in brief speeches. They pledged to keep in touch and hold such types of meetings a regular feature in future as well.