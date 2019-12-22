ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication have advised the WhatsApp users to follow Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) instructions to avoid malware attack.

The PTA has advised public to keep WhatsApp and device Operating Systems updated to avoid these malware attacks, a press release issued by the ministry on Sunday said.

Reference to on-going reports by media regarding WhatsApp accounts being hacked by a malware attack, the ministry had already issued an advisory for Federal government officials on the matter, providing measures to minimize possibility of any infection.