Wheat Advisory For Wheat Sowers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 11:00 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Agriculture Department of Punjab on Tuesday advised wheat farmers to utilize all available irrigation resources to support crop growth.

According to the advisory issued,Director Agriculture (extension), Sargodha division, Muhammad Shahid Hussain

suggests spraying a 2% solution of urea or potassium nitrate (potash alum) at a rate of 100 to 120 litres per acre with a repeat application after seven days for improved results. Farmers should regularly inspect crops, and in case of rust infestation, apply fungicide only on affected areas after consulting local agricultural experts he added.

For irrigated areas, the department advised adjusting irrigation intervals based on soil conditions, particularly in sandy soils, by reducing the gap between irrigation. In cases where canal water was unavailable, alternative irrigation sources should be used efficiently.

Farmers in irrigated areas were urged to conduct regular crop inspections and follow the same weed control and spray recommendations.

The Agriculture Department Punjab continues to monitor crop health and provide guidance to farmers to ensure optimal wheat produce,he concluded.

