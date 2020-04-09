Wheat and Sugar Crisis: PML-N says inclusion of Salman Shehbaz in FIA inquiry report is baseless

(@fidahassanain)

Marriam Aurangzeb asks PM Imran Khan to show some courage and get rid of Jahangir Khan Tareen in light of the inquiry report.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2020) PML-N Spokesperson Marriam Aurangzeb said that Salman Shehbaz’s name in inquiry report conducted by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was based on a lie.

Marriam said how he could be involved in wheat and sugar crisis when he was living in London for last many years.

She asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to show some courage and take action against Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Taking to Twitter, Marriam Aurangzeb said: “Shehbaz Sharif’s son Salman Shehbaz’s name in the inquiry report is based on a lie as he has been living in London for last many years. How he could be nominated in this wheat and sugar crisis? Imran Khan should show some courage and get rid of Jahangir Khan Tareen,”.

In another tweet, she had said: “Nawaz Sharif made people “Patwari” by offering them plate of Biryani against Rs 175 each. What did you do as you snatched that plate away from them?,”.

This Sunday, a FIA report was released which mentioned Jahangir Khan Tareen and brother of Khsuro Bakhtiar as the beneficiaries of this virus.

PM Imran Khan said that the report was released on his direction and assured that action would be taken against the responsible of sugar and wheat crisis in the country.