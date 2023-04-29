UrduPoint.com

Wheat Bags Worth Rs 24.3 Mln Seized During Raids In Kabirwala

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Wheat bags worth Rs 24.3 mln seized during raids in Kabirwala

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration seized 5000 bags of wheat, stored by hoarders at two different places including Darkhana and Jarala villages in Kabirwala.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Mohsin Alam conducted raids at two different sites and seized 5000 wheat bags costing Rs 24.3 million.

The seized wheat bags were shifted to the wheat procurement centres of the wheat department.

