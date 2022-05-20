Wheat being transported in all districts of Punjab on concessional price

UrduPoint.com

Wheat is being transported in all districts of Punjab on concessional price as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Wheat is being transported in all districts of Punjab on concessional price as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

According to official sources on Friday, daily wheat quota has been fixed as 16,700 metric tonnes for Punjab.

As per this quota 876750 flour bags would be provided on daily basis. Wheat bag of 20 kg would be available at a price of Rs 980 while 10 kg bag at Rs 490.

District Rawalpindi is being provided 2692 metric tonnes of wheat, 488 metric tonnes to Attock, 161 metric tonnes to Jhelum, 100 metric tonnes to Chakwal, 3441 metric tonnes to entire Rawalpindi division, 1300 metric tonnes to Gujaranwala, 271 metric tonnes to Gujrat, 167 metric tonnes to Mandi Bahauddin, 351 metric tonnes to Sialkot, 93 metric tonnes to Narowal, 4784 metric tonnes of wheat to Lahore division, 657 metric tonnes to Sargodha division, 1208 metric tonnes to Multan division, 542 metric tonnes to Sahiwal division, 650 metric tonnes to DG Khan division and 1429 metric tonnes to Bahawalpur division.

