Wheat burnt in two fire incidents in Layyah

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Standing wheat crops worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes in two separate fire incidents in Layyah district on Saturday.

According to the details, a major fire broke out due to short circuit in Chak No. 246 TDA, tehsil Chobara, destroying wheat spread over six acres of land. Locals claimed that the fire erupted after sparks from a nearby transformer fell onto the field of a farmer, Sultan.

The fire was extinguished through a self-help effort by area residents, while rescue operations continued.

Fire brigade teams also reached the site to assist in extinguishing the fire. In another incident, a fire erupted in the wheat fields of a farmer, Yaseen, at Chak No. 111 TDA, Fatahpur area of Layyah. The blaze destroyed wheat spread over six kanals (less than one acre).

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire started due to nearby burning of wheat husk. Fire brigade teams were actively engaged in controlling the flames. Authorities are assessing the damages, and further investigations are underway to determine the exact causes.